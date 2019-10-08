Why Nigeria Should Provide Safe Spaces For Adolescent Girls – SFH 

Nigeria will move closer to achieving major targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by assuring adolescent girls access to health and critical social services, says the Society for Family Health (SFH).

Deputy Project Director of Adolescents 360 (A360), Pharm. Fifi Ogbondeminu, at the National Conference on Inclusivity, Equality & Diversity in University Education hosted by the University of Lagos, said the action will also promote social inclusiveness and help drive down maternal mortality, some drivers of which are unplanned pregnancies and unsafe abortion among adolescent girls and young women.

A good starting point is the review and implementation of the National Policy on Integrating Youth-Friendly Services into Existing Primary Health Care Centres, says Ogbondeminu, while urging the federal and state governments to upscale safe spaces for adolescent girls to more PHC facilities.

“While testing prototypes when A360 started, we considered the use of the existing youth friendly centres and PHCs to determine which was better for integrating youth-friendly services into the system. We found out that girls were willing to access services in PHCs as long as the providers were youth-friendly,” she added.

States should also train service providers to be youth-friendly and provide Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health, thereby increasing the network of youth-friendly service providers, which will in turn increase access,” says the Regional Coordinator of the A360 Project, Adebusola Odulaja.

One of the challenges of the programme, according to Odulaja is that girls complain of long distances to facilities, adding that Adolescents are usually deprived of access to services. “We see cases of facility security personnel turning girls back, thereby denying them access,” Odulaja explained.

With a maternal mortality ratio at 546 deaths per 100,000 live births (amounting to 40,000 pregnancy-related deaths annually), she said Nigeria accounts for 14 per cent of the global burden of maternal deaths, 95 per cent of which are caused by seven preventable conditions, including unsafe abortion.

“Each year, it is estimated that between 610,000 and 1.2 million abortions are procured by women aged 15-44 years. Experts say that if all females who need family planning had access, 44 per cent of all maternal deaths in Nigeria will be averted.

“By ensuring inclusiveness for adolescents, SDG Goal 3 (Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages); and Goal 5 (Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls) will be automatically addressed,” she added.