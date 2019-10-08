World Bank Donates Materials to 7-Insurgency Ravaged Councils of Adamawa

The World Bank has flagged off, the distribution of instructional materials, to seven councils ravaged by insurgency in Adamawa state.

Gov Ahmadu Fintiri while performing the exercise said, the intervention is in line with the state approved work plan for recovery in the education sector.

Fintiri said, adequate resource to ensure monitoring and evaluation of the distribution has been provided by government, as it partners with stakeholders towards improving education system.

He directed that, henceforth, that, development partners must liaise with ministry of education, for procurement in line with state education curriculum.

Under the ASEPIP 46,440 STAN assorted text books for junior and secondary schools, 26,000 literacy chairs, 3,800 students desk/ chairs and 200 teachers chair/tables was donated.

Under the Multi Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), items donated are 50150 assorted text book, 1650 double bunk bed, 3,300 students’ mattresses for boarding schools.

Also 19,950 laboratory equipment for chemistry, 6,790 Biology and 8,830 for physics laboratories, 800 First AIDS Kids, 6,000, and 26000 science laboratory charts.

In his remarks, Usman Bakari Project Coordinator of ADSEPIP said, that, 9,079 teachers were trained on psychosocial and pedagogy, 4,320 from SBMCs of 864 schools in the affected LGAs.

Bakari said, N500,000 has been released to each to the 864 schools as grant while 8 blocks of offices and conference hall has been renovated at the education resource centre in the state.

He further identified non-inclusion of 14 LGAs affected by influx of people from the attack caused by the insurgency, as some of challenges of the project in the state.

The World Bank project is expected to be extended to June 2020 to enable it cover the 14 LGAs that are yet to start receiving the incentives.