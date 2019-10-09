2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate

Earnings from the new Value Added Tax (VAT) rate of 7.5 percent proposed by the federal government will be used to fund the education, health and infrastructure components of the 2020 budget.

This was revealed by President Muhammadu Buhari during his presentation of the 2020 appropriation bill before the National Assembly yesterday in Abuja.

The president proposed a budget of 10.33 trillion for 2020 at a joint session of the National Assembly.

The budget figure is N399bn lower than the N10.729 approved by the Senate which had, on Thursday, October 2, 2019 approved the 2020-2022 medium term expenditure framework and fiscal strategy paper (MTEF/FSP), increasing the N9.12 trillion budgetary estimate by the federal government to N10.729 trillion.

The proposed total expenditure profile of the 2020 budget is about N1.4trillion higher than the N8.9trillion 2019 budget.

Total projected revenue for the 2020 fiscal year as proposed by the president is N8.155trillion which is 7 percent higher than the 2019 comparative estimate of N7.594 trillion, inclusive of the Government Owned Enterprises .

The N8.155 trillion projected revenue, according to the president, comprises oil revenue of N2.64 trillion, non-oil tax revenues of N1.81 trillion and other revenues of N3.7 trillion.

On sectoral basis , the Ministry of Works has the highest projected allocation of N262billion, followed by Ministry of Defence with N127billion and the National Assembly, N 125billion .

President Buhari in the budget proposals anchored all the estimates and projections on parameters earlier proposed and approved by the National Assembly as contained in the 2020-2022 MTEF/ FSP.

“Distinguished and honourable members of the National Assembly, the 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP set out the parameters for the 2020 Budget.

“We have adopted a conservative oil price benchmark of $57 per barrel, daily oil production estimate of 2.18m bpd and an exchange rate of N305/$ for 2020.

“We expect enhanced real GDP growth of 2.93% in 2020, driven largely by non-oil output, as economic diversification accelerates, and the enabling business environment improves. However, inflation is expected to remain slightly above single digits in 2020,” he said.

Critical components of the N10.33 trillion budget, as stated by the president, are statutory transfers of N556.7 billion, non-debt recurrent expenditure of N4.88 trillion and N2.14 trillion of capital expenditure (excluding the capital component of statutory transfers).

Others are N2.45 trillion for debt servicing and N556.7 billion as statutory transfers, which comprises N125 billion for the National Assembly, N110 billion for the Judiciary, N37.83 billion for the North East Development Commission (NEDC), N44.5 billion for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), N111.79 billion for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and N80.88 billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which is now supervised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

In the recurrent expenditure component of the budget, President Buhari explained that N3.6 trillion was earmarked for personnel and pension costs which, according to him, is an increase of N620.28 billion over that of the 2019 budget .

“This increase reflects the new minimum wage as well as our proposals to improve remuneration and welfare of our Police and Armed Forces”, he said.

Budgetary allocation to the National Human Rights Commission was also increased from N1.5 billion to N2.5 billion, representing 67 percent increment.

Other sectoral allocations proposed in the budget, christened “Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation,” are Power, N127 billion; Transportation, N123 billion; Universal Basic Education Commission, N112 billion; Defence, N100 billion and Zonal Intervention Projects, N100 billion.

Others are Agriculture and Rural Development, N83 billion; Water Resources, N82 billion; Niger Delta Development Commission, N81 billion; Education, N48 billion; Health, N46 billion, Industry, Trade and Investment, N40 billion; North East Development Commission, N38 billion; Interior, N35 billion; Social Investment Programmes, N30 billion; Federal Capital Territory, N28 billion, and Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, N24 billion.

Three critical bills on Finance and Petroleum Industry, according to the president , would be forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly for expeditious consideration and passage .

“Accompanying the 2020 Budget Proposal is a Finance Bill for your kind consideration and passage into law. This Finance Bill has five strategic objectives, in terms of achieving incremental, but necessary, changes to our fiscal laws.

“Also to be forwarded are two executive bills on Petroleum Industry for the required reforms,” he added.

…Redirect 2020 Budget, PDP Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday declared that the N10.33 trillion 2020 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly will further impoverish Nigerians and mortgage the future of the nation.

The opposition party, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged the legislature to redirect the fiscal proposal to serve the interest of the majority of Nigerians.

The party also challenged the Presidency to make public the details of budgetary allocation to the Presidency for Nigerians to see the billions being spent to finance the opulent lifestyle of the Buhari Presidency, despite Mr. President’s claims of prudence and sacrifice.

The PDP noted that the “core of the budget remains hazy, showing streaks of padding, fraudulent duplications, replete with false performance indices, deceptive projections and inexplicable expenditure assertions which create openings for continued looting of our national patrimony by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and persons close to the Presidency.”

The PDP insisted that it was inexcusable that despite the huge natural resources at President Buhari’s reach, he articulated a N10.33 trillion budget that is completely lacking in concrete wealth creation strategy, but relies on further squeezing of Nigerians through excruciating taxes, levies and agonizing tolls.

The party further lamented that the budget was skewed to serve the interest of the opulent, as projects that have direct bearing on the wellbeing of the masses were not substantially accommodated in the overall expenditure profile.

The PDP said such cannot happen under the Atiku Abubakar economic recovery blueprint for which Nigerians voted massively the PDP in the 2019 presidential election.

The party also “criticized the Buhari administration for not being transparent in the mammoth allocations for alleged vague projects, particularly the ministries of works and housing as well as transportation, where allegations of diversion of public funds were endemic in the last budget.

“Standing with millions of Nigerian youths and women, our party rejects the paltry budgets of N48 billion for education and N46 billion for health and urges the National Assembly to review the allocations in the interest of Nigerians.

“Furthermore, the PDP notes as unacceptable that President Buhari, in his budget speech, could not give account of his handling of the 2019 budget and had to resort to lame excuses and unsupported figures, particularly on the various unimplemented subheads in critical sectors of the economy

“Moreover, Mr President failed to explain why his administration has remained hugely corrupt and how his Presidency depleted our foreign reserves to an all-time low $41,852 billion, accumulated huge foreign and domestic debts and kept the naira at its knees at about N360 to $1 under his watch,” it added.

We Are Confident Of Early Passage – APC

Following the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed optimism of an early passage of the budget by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

While welcoming the commitment of both the executive and legislative arms to ensure that budget passage is returned to January-December cycle, the APC further stated that the National Assembly now has almost three months to consider it.

This was contained in a statement signed by the national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, yesterday.

The statement reads in part: “The party, therefore, congratulates the president and all APC members on the early presentation of the proposed 2020 Budget of a record N10.33 trillion which surpassed the N8.916 trillion budgeted for 2019.

“The proposed 2020 budget is targeted at consolidating on the gains the current administration has made in revamping our power, rail and road infrastructure; diversification and retooling the economy; social intervention programmes targeted at the poor; fight against emerging crimes, insurgency and rehabilitation, rebuilding of the North East particularly through the newly-established North East Development Commission, among other critical interventions.

“According to the President, in his budget speech tagged ‘Budget of sustaining growth and job creation’, there is a renewed government commitment to plugging revenue leakages with the continued strict implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

“We congratulate the leaders of the two chambers of the 9th National Assembly – Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila – for creating a convivial environment for the budget presentation exercise, a welcome departure from the usual tense and adversarial atmosphere of the previous four years.

“The party is confident that the patriotic disposition of the leaders and members of the 9th National Assembly would ensure a cordial relationship with the executive arm, which would surely translate to good governance and proper implementation of the administration’s Next Level plans for Nigerians.” it said.

NASS to pass budget December – Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has stated that the 2020 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari will be passed before the end of 2019.

Lawan, while addressing President Buhari at a joint session of the National Assembly, explained that the aim is to ensure that Nigeria’s budget cycle is returned to the January-December calendar year.

“The public, as well as the private sector, need a reliable budget cycle that is predictable and reliable for planning and execution of their financial policies and programmes.

“It is, therefore, necessary that the present cycle is changed to a January to December cycle. In this regard, the National Assembly and the Executive must work together to ensure the realisation of this important objective.

“In this regard, our committees will be expected to conclude their work on budget defence within October this year, the subsequent necessary legislative work will be carried out in November and December, leading to the eventual passage before the end of this year,” he added.