2020 Budget: PDP Only Venting Its Regret, Frustration

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticizing the 2020 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly, saying the opposition party was only venting its frustration and regret of nonperformance in 16 years.

President Buhari had on Tuesday presented a N10.7 trillion 2020 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly, but the PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the budget as it is would further impoverish Nigerians and mortgage the future of the nation.

Hitting back at the PDP, the Presidential Support Committee noted that the party is still suffering from disengagement trauma and is apparently bitter because Buhari was now doing what it could not do in 16 years.

In a statement by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the PSC said the opposition party’s criticism of President Buhari’s 2020 budget was a ploy to divert the attention of Nigerians from retrospections on the past PDP administration which denied them good governance and infrastructural development in the past 16 years.

Ibrahim said, “No true Nigerian will take the PDP’s comments on the 2020 budget seriously. The PDP was in power for 16 years and there were no good roads and no power when the PDP presidential candidate was the chairman that privatized NEPA then. We were not sufficient in terms of food as most of our food items were being imported until this government under Buhari encouraged Nigerians to tap from the rich blessed land given by God.

“So, what are their bases for criticizing President Buhari? The PDP is shouting hunger and impoverishment of Nigerians. What is their contribution to the economic sector in 16 years? Even pencil we could not produce, not to talk of rice. During oil boom, they were only good at subsidising goods for fraudulent and selfish ends.

“It has become imperative to alert Nigerians that the PDP they rejected in 2015 on account of debauchery, pervasive corruption and collapsing and decaying infrastructure are out to frustrate President Buhari’s good plans for Nigerians as contained in the 2020 budget.

“These are people who squandered the country’s resources without conscience before President Buhari came in to end their reign of massive looting. They had hoped that President Buhari will not be the true leader he is today, but are disappointed to see him tackling insecurity, fixing the economy and executing the anti-corruption campaign more vigorously.

On allegation that the budget is skewed to serve the interest of the opulent, the PSC said it was under the PDP administrations that some few Nigerians cornered the wealth of the nation, leaving the great mass of Nigerians with nothing.

“PDP and their spin doctors should come up with constructive criticisms. They should dwell on concrete facts instead of creating stories that can only be read on fictional novels. President Buhari’s passion is to wriggle Nigerians out of poverty and this he is poised to do no matter how the opposition tries to colour it to look different”, Ibrahim added.