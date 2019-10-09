Alleged Husband Killer, Sanda, To Open Defence Oct 16

Alleged killer-wife, Maryam Sanda, will on Wednesday, 16th October, open her defence in her ongoing culpable homicide trial.

Sanda was charged before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Terrority (FCT), sitting Abuja for the killing of his husband, Bilyaminu Ahmed Bello son of a former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Haliru Bello.

The police charged Sanda with culpable homicide, an offence punishable by death.

The prosecution alleged that Sanda committed the crime on the night of November 18, 2017 at the couple’s resident at Wuse 2 in Abuja.

The crime, according to the police, was contrary to the provision of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

She was arraigned alongside her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; brother, Aliyu Sanda and housemaid, Sadiya Aminu.

Her co-defendants were charged with concealment of evidence by cleaning the blood of the late Bilyaminu from the scene of the crime.

The co-defendants were charged under Section 167 of the Penal Code.

Justice Halilu had on April 4 ruled that Sanda had a case to answer in the culpable homicide case and subsequently ordered her to enter her defence.

The ruling followed the no-case submission filed by her counsel for Olusegun Jolaawo SAN and counsel for other defendants, Hussein Musa, after the prosecution closed its case.

In proving their case against the defendants, the police called six witnesses to testify, including the late Bilyaminu’s friends and a member of the police investigation team which investigated the crime.

Justice Halilu who ordered Sanda to enter her defence, discharged and acquitted the other three defendants, saying that the police were unable to link them with the offence they were alleged to have committed.

The Justice Halilu observed from the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, that a thick cloud seems to form around the case.

“The submissions of no-case to answer as it were in this particular situation is overruled.

“I called on the first defendant, Maryam Sanda, to enter her defence with respect to the offence of culpable homicide punishable by death,” Justice Halilu held.

Although, the judge had adjourned the case till May 6 and directed that it shall be held on day by day trial unless otherwise directed by the court, the case could not go on due to the absence of the judge who was on election petition tribunal duty in Ogun State.

The case was, however, scheduled to hold yesterday, it could not go on as the court did not sit, though Sanda and her lawyers were in court.

The new date of October 16 was then fixed for the defendant to open her defence in the case.