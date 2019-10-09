Army Launches Crocodile Smile IV, Egwu Eke IV, Others

The Nigerian Army has launched exercise Crocodile Smile IV Exercise Egwu Eke IV and Exercise Ayem Akpatuma II as part of efforts to combat all forms of insecurities in the country.

This is even as the Army said ‘Operation Positive Identification’ which is ongoing in the North East theatre of operation will be extended to cover the entire nation.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY BurataI said the operation will be directed at curtailing the movement of bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements to other relatively peaceful states to perpetrate their crimes.

BurataI said the operation has become necessary owing to the myriad of emergent threats that are burgeoning some zones in the country, adding that the Nigerian Army, acting in aid of civil authority, is poised to combating these threats as part of its constitutional roles.

The Chief of Army Staff who was represented by director of Operations, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Enobong Udoh said the series of military exercises within respective geo-political zones of the country was in line with the Nigerian Army Forecast of Events 2019.

According to him, ‘’These exercises which include Exercise Crocodile Smile IV, Exercise Egwu Eke IV and Exercise Ayem Akpatuma Il are to be conducted concurrently in the South South and South West, South East as well as North Central zones respectively from 1 November- 23 December 2019.

‘’Essentially, these exercises will be conducted to consolidate on the gains of Exercises Ayem Akpatuma I, Egwu Eke III and Crocodile Smile III that were conducted last year at this same period.

‘’The exercise to be conducted are exercise AYEM AKPATUMA Il in the North Central and parts of North Western States of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Taraba, Kaduna and Niger States in 1 and 3 Divisions as well as in 1 and Divisions as well as in Headquarters Command Army Records, Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade Area of Responsibilities. Exercise EGWU EKE IV will be carried out in the South Eastern part of Nigeria comprising, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States in 82 Division AOR.’’

He said the exercise Crocodile Smile IV will be held across some states in the South South and part of South Western States including Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers State in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions Areas of Responsibility.

‘’In addition to exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Egwu Eke IV and Crocodile Smile IV, Operation Positive Identification which is ongoing in the North East theatre of operation will be extended to cover the entire nation.

‘’In order to consolidate on the existing Civil-Military Relations, the NA will also be involved in a range of Civil Military Cooperation activities in diverse areas through community outreaches such as free medical programmes, educational support activities, rehabilitation of identified dilapidated roads, hospitals, schools and old people’s homes in various selected communities in all geo-political zones,’’ he said.

He added that the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association will visit and donate items to motherless babies’ homes and other identified disadvantaged groups in selected communities across the nation as part of efforts to provide succor to the needy during the period.