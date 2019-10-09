CRIME
Bandits Kill Villagers, Rustle Cows In Sokoto
Yet to be apprehended heavily armed bandits have attacked and killed scores of villagers in Taraba and Mahuta villages of Tureta local government area of Sokoto State, locals have confirmed. The bandits also rustled many cows.
According to sources from the attacked villages, their attackers numbering over 100 stormed the villages at about 7 pm and opened fire at any human being sighted.
One of the sources who preferred anonymity said, those killed by the bandits could be many as they have all ran away for safety hence not able to know the exact casualty figure.
Confirming the development, Sokoto State Command of the Nigerian Police in Sokoto confirmed that over 150 gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed Tarana and Mahuta villages in Tureta local government area of the state and rustled undisclosed number of cows.
Speaking for the Command, Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq noted in a statement that the bandits arrived the villages at about 7:00pm on Monday armed with dangerous weapons and shooting sporadically to scare villagers before robbing them of their belongings.
Though, Sadiq could not confirm the number of casualty as at press time, he however assured that the police are on top of the situation, as they have deployed their men for rescue mission.
