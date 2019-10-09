BEDC Set To Install 67,452 Prepaid Meters In Ekiti Homes 

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), announced its readiness to roll out a total of 67,452 meters to electricity consumers in Ekiti state.

It said the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme introduced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) its regulator, which will be done within the next two years was to bridge the metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Speaking during the Media launch of the MAP in Ado Ekiti, the state capital the BEDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Funke Osibodu, said metering all consumers will encourage willingness to pay the monthly bills and reduce the burden of huge debt being owed by consumers through estimated billings .

Osibodu who was represented by the Executive Director in charge of Commercial, Dr. Abu Ejoor, said apart from the elimination of estimated billing attract private investment for provision of metering services, accelerated meter roll out and enhance revenue assurance in NESI.

While maintaining that BEDC was determined to ensure accurate metering and put in place mechanism to safeguard the rights of electricity consumers in the State, she said enumeration is a prerequisite for the provision of meters under MAP.

Osibodu who disclosed that the metering will take off from Ado Ekiti and Ido Ekiti before moving to other location, however, warned customers against paying cash to MAP or BEDC staff to procure the meter upon completion of data and survey forms but should pay into MAP’s dedicated bank accounts.

For the scheme to be successful, the BEDC urged the government to implement relevant laws to stop cases of vandalism, advising that mobile courts can be setup to try some of the criminals perpetrating this nefarious act.