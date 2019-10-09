Border Closure: PSC Chides PMB’s Critics

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has risen in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari against the barrage of criticisms trailing his decision to close Nigeria’s borders, saying the critics are antithetical to the economic growth and development of the country.

It expressed dismay that some Nigerians are playing bitter politics with a positive development such as the border closure, which is another attempt by the federal government to tackle the rising smuggling menace in the country.

In a statement by its director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the PSC said the president’s decision to close Nigeria’s porous borders is to stop the smuggling of food and other items and encourage local production.

The organisation stated that countries sharing border with Nigeria have been working against the development of the country’s economy and local products.

Ibrahim said, “President Buhari has taken a step in the right direction because part of the measures we need to tackle smuggling and importation of contraband products into the country is to close the borders. It is imperative for government to take these harsh decisions so that we can get the cooperation and collaboration of Customs officials across the borders.

“Nigeria can no longer tolerate a situation whereby petroleum products are moved across its borders to neighbouring countries because of our fuel subsidies or goods coming in across the border using some of the porous ports to avoid tax revenues. The country keeps losing N1.2 trillion on a daily basis due to smuggling of petroleum products. How will our economy grow when we end up having foreign goods coming into the country and we don’t get the revenue from duties and tariffs?

“Closing the borders is the available option to confront our neighbouring countries who are not helping us to protect our economy. In his wisdom, the president must have thought it wise that government must do what it can to protect rice farmers by imposing heavy taxation on the importation of foreign rice into the country because any country that allows smuggling of rice into Nigeria through its borders is doing so at the expense of our farmers who have always been at the mercy of foreign producers.

“Recently, we were told that the country had lost $400million on smuggling of foreign rice through the land borders. Even rice farmers have attested to the fact that the action of the government has suddenly returned life to the rice value chain as the hitherto subdued mills resumed operations within one week of the border closure”.

Urging Nigerians to ignore the antics of the opposition, which he said was to undermine the actions of government, the PSC noted that as harsh as the border closure policy may be, the country would be better for it in no distant future.

“Recently we were told by the NCS boss, Col Hameed Ali (rtd) that since the borders were closed, Customs has maintained an average of about N4.7 billion to N5.8 billion on a daily basis, more than the agency used to generate before the closure. If it continues like this for even one year, Nigeria would be competing with the biggest economies in the world.

“Recently, I was on a trip to China when the authorities of that country at the airport stopped us from carrying toothpaste that is not made in China for the simple reason that for China to grow economically, visitors to that country must patronise China-made products. Nigeria can become one of the world’s biggest economies if we emulate these advanced countries.”