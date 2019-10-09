Cabinet List: Inuwa Yahaya Running All Inclusive Government In Gombe

It is said that successful leaders make decisions based on where they want to be. Repeatedly, over the last few months, Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has been caught on tape at various fora, home and away, telling those that care to listen that there is no better way of doing anything other than the right way, if the expected results are the primary essence of governance.

This kind of idea is marketable for a state like Gombe, owing to how it was rescued from the hands of those who had supplanted good governance with their banana republic style of leadership where everything could go in the last eight years.

From the cabinet list of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, Alexandra Pope, the famous English poet, could not have been wrong when he said “charm strikes the sight but merit wins the soul”. The choice of Governor Inuwa’s proposed cabinet members has won the souls of Gombe people solely because it is based on merit and not the charm of favouritism.

As we all know, Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya recently forwarded the list of 18 Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation in accordance with provisions of 1999 constitution. It is often said that the task of a people is carried out by leaders under the people’s mandate, hence the need for the people to give their best shot so that their interest will be represented in a manner that the people will not regret having such a leader. From day one, Gov Inuwa Yahaya has been taking decisions and moves that reflect the best interest of the good people of Gombe. He has proven to be the best political investment of the people in recent times.

The Cabinet list further shows Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment and sincerity to run an all inclusive government that will take Gombe state to the NEXT LEVEL of greatness and deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The Commissioner-nominees are seasoned professionals, astute administrators and technocrats with in-depth knowledge of the situation on ground in Gombe, sound academic credentials and relevant experience to promote good governance. This is borne out of his desire to see that he leaves Gombe better than he met it. Getting the right team for the job is the harbinger of a prosperous future which Gombe State has been yearning for and Gov. Inuwa ‘gida gida’ is not willing to compromise on that.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, in line with his promise to run all inclusive government and conform with norms, convention and laws of the land, picked at least one nominee from every local government area of the state, with engagement of youths like Dr Hussaina Goje and Muhammad Gambo Magaji in order to give every strata of the society a sense of belonging as well as create platform for them to contribute to the development of the state. In line with his gender balance inclination, the governor, as a leader who understands the important role women play in any society, nominated three women, with one each from the three senatorial districts to be part of the next Gombe State Executive Council.

Expectedly, some political observers in the state have lauded Governor Inuwa for raising the bar in governance by prioritising competence and merit over political patronage. Recall that the governor had earlier appointed former Kano Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Wakili as Special Adviser on Security Matters and before now, a 34-year-old Dr Abdullahi Bappah Ahmed as State Coordinator, Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).

With the popularity of CP Wakili in a state like Kano and across the country, based on his highly revered and recommendable approach to security issues and a no nonsense leadership style, this is a national asset that Gombe State is blessed to have. Likewise, the young Dr Bappah Ahmed was given the opportunity to serve as a motivation to the young people vis-à-vis the benefit of having an education. The idea is, if we have an example in 34-year-old Dr Bappah, there is no excuse for any young Gombites not to believe in their ability to become great educationally. Many have attributed Dr Bappah’s appointment to reward for education and youthfulness same with that of Dr. Hussaina Goje’s.

Without doubt, the governor has been redefining governance approach in the state by putting in place the right structure for smooth running of day-to-day activities with the sole aim of delivering democratic dividends to the people and ensuring a quick departure from the hitherto round-pegs-in-square-holes approach to governance by the immediate past administration that had put Gombe in a dangerously precarious financial state.

The compelling evidence that Gov. Inuwa Yahaya means well for the good people of Gombe State in line with his idea of participatory governance, which is the bedrock of democratic rule, is that he based his appointment on not just merit and professionalism but experience. With the disconnect of Gombe from good governance by the immediate past administration, one can only see experience as a last resort to impact, as quickly a manner as possible, measures that will connect the dots to have the line of good governance in all sectors.

For the records, the commissioner-nominees include; Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri, Dr Ahmad Gana, Associate Professor Aishatu Maigari, Barr. Zubairu Umar, Hon. Mohammed Magaji Gettado, Dr.Hussaina Danjuma Goje, Mr. Julius Ishaya, Naomi JJ Awak and Muhammad Gambo Magaji.

Others are Ibrahim Alhassan, Adamu Dishi Kupto, Usman Jahun Biri, Engr Bappah Abubakar, Mr Meshark Lauco, Barr. Mela Nunge, Dauda Batari Zambuk, Dr Habu Dahiru and Mijinyawa Yahaya.

These persons nominated are not only a definition of professionalism with experience; they indeed merit their nomination as the best change team at a time like this to take Gombe state to the NEXT LEVEL. The nomination cuts across various strata of professionalism in health, education, engineering, legal, political, economic, social just to mention but a few. These persons possess the requisite educational and professional know-how to fit into the CHANGE mantra in Gombe State. Time records and time also reveals. The record of the wealth of experience of the proposed members of Gov. Inuwa’s cabinet has been recorded as part of their CVs which has been archived online for easy perusal but time which happens to be the gentleman that it is, will in due course reveal that the best decision has been taken by Gov. Inuwa in having a cabinet of this sort.

– Misilli is the senior special assistant to Gombe State governor on media and publicity