NEWS
Court Sentences Student To 12 Months In Prison
A Dutse Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Wednesday sentenced Adamson Sunday, an 18-year-old student to 12 months in prison over N350, 000 investment scam.
The Presiding Officer, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, who tried and found Sunday guilty of cheating and impersonation, however, gave him an option to pay N150, 000 fine.
Mohammed also ordered the convict to pay N350, 000 to the complainant within a period of six months.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Idowu Ojo, told the court that the convict was reported at the Bwari Police Station by Roland Oshokpelai of Zuma, Bwari, on Sept.28.
Ojo said the convict sometime in July deceived the complainant by impersonating one Shoke Holland and posted ”Flip Cash Investment” on Facebook, with a promise to multiply money.
She said that the convict dishonestly collected the said sum from the complainant and converted it for his personal use
The prosecution added that, during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.
She said that the act, contravened the provisions of Section 324 of the penal code. (NAN)
MOST READ
Woman Bags 10-year Imprisonment For Killing Fiance
BBNaija: Tattoos On My Body Represent Life Desires — Mercy
FRSC Boss Commends Special Marshals For Volunteering Spirit
Nigeria Must Position To Get Optimum Benefit from African Free Trade Agreement – Ecobank
So-Klin Unveils New Variants, task Nigerians on Hygiene
… Lecturers, Others Desert Poly Over Poor Remuneration
FRSC Impounds 60 Tricycles Without Number Plates, Licences In Edo
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME21 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
National Secretary: MB Mustapha As APC’s Litmus Test
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG Proposes New PIB, Project Earnings Of $500m To NASS
-
CRIME11 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
-
ENTERTAINMENT11 hours ago
Sarkodie Becomes First “Best International Flow” Winner At BET Awards
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insurers, Banks Target N270bn Premium From Imported Cargoes