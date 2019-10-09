Diversify Economies Away From Fossil Fuels, Stakeholders Urge African Govts

Participants at the recently concluded Abuja Declaration on Emerging Technologies and their Implications for Africa have called on African Governments to urgently diversify national economies away from dependence on fossil fuels and transit to renewable energy for all, owned and controlled by people

They also called on the government’s to seek public free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) of indigenous people and local communities as a precondition for the introduction of any new technologies in their territories stressing that “these communities must also retain their rights to say NO”

They further called for a moratorium on the approval or deployment of any variant of genetically modified organism and urgent nation-wide consultations on these and other emerging technologies.

They maintained that governments should shift their focus from industrial agriculture as a solution to the world food and climate crisis, to agroecology; invest in research on agroecology and support small scale farmers with provision of extension service along with infrastructural resources and also advocated an urgent need for the establishment of an African Technology Assessment Platform (AfriTAP) which brings together civil society groups working together to track, understand and assess the implications of emerging technologies.

The participants noted that contrary to claims by industry players and their government supporters, technology is not neutral, but rather political and sometimes with conceited objectives.

They alleged that Africa had become a dumping ground for new technologies without prior assessments being conducted by governments and civil society groups, and local communities.

“Technologies, such as GMOs, synthetic biology, and geo-engineering, have cultural, sanitary, environmental, economic and social impacts in Africa. They can bring about the disruption of livelihoods on a massive scale”

“Africa is rich in endogenous technologies that can be harnessed to address its socio-economic and ecological challenges. We must not succumb to the warped colonial narrative which insists that Africa is lagging behind the rest of the world in terms of development”

They maintained that while mitigation and adaptation are important, what is most relevant is to address the root causes of climate change such as extractivism and over-consumption imposed by neoliberal capitalism and profiteering adding that Agroecology is a viable alternative to agricultural biotechnology/industrial agriculture and works with nature instead of against it, ensures quality and quantity food production while contributing significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

At the end of the discussions, the participants declared:

The declaration was issued in Abuja, Nigeria on October 8, 2019 when the Health of Mother Earth Foundation and ETC Group organized a School of Ecology and a continent-wide gathering on new and emerging technologies and their implications for Africa.

Present at the meetings were participants selected for the School of Ecology, Civil See Organisations, among others while countries represented included Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Togo, South Africa, Eswatini, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda and Cameroon.