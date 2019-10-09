Ex-Gov Shema Withdraws Bid To Stop N5.7bn SURE-P Fund Trial

Former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, yesterday withdrew his bid to stop his trial by Federal High Court Katsina in a 26-count-suit bordering on N5.7billion SURE-P funds laundered during his tenure.

Counsel to the former governor, Elisha Kurah (SAN), asked the court presided by Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari to strike out the 17th April, 2019, motion that was set down for hearing in respect of an application by the defendant challenging the jurisdiction of thecourt.

Prosecution lawyers, Sam Ologun Orisa (SAN) and Safiya Badamasi Umar (SAN), did not object to Shema’s decision to withdraw his motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

Delivering a short ruling, Justice Shagari accordingly struck out the motion and in the light of the circumstance adjourned the matter to 30th October, 2019, for the trial to commence properly. She also held that an outstanding witness that was slated for cross-examination would receive attention at the next adjourned date.

Speaking after the court session, Kurah said they decided to withdraw the motion and proceed with the trial, in view of certain steps the prosecution had taken to over reach the motion.

“So, we felt there was no point moving the motion now, since they (prosecution counsels) have done some amendments at the other trial which will have a very negative effect on the motion we filed. So, we decided to withdraw it and go on with the trial,” he told newsmen.