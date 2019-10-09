FG Inaugurates Farmers Help Centre to Boost Food Production

The Federal Government, through the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension (FDAE) has inaugurated a helpline centre to promote and facilitate efficient and effective agricultural extension services to farmers and as well as disseminate good agronomic practices electronically using latest information and communication technology in Benin.

The helpline according to the Permanent Secretary of agriculture, Dr Mohammad Umar, the objective to acquaint farmers with the necessary information that will in turn boost food production.

He said the helpline will be established across the six geopolitical zones of the country to disseminate agricultural information and advisory services to farmers in complementing the traditional extension-Agents interface, across all states of the federation.

“The helpline centres are established in the six geopolitical zones of the country to promote and facilitate efficient agricultural extension services to farmers through dissemination of good agromonic practices electronically using latest information technology and as well increase the productivity for sustainable agricultural development.”

Umar who stressed that the helplines centres is expected to provide a 24 hours services to farmers to improve their livelihoods, pointed out that the federal ministry of agriculture is collaborating with relevant agencies to ensure adequate food sufficiency in the country.

On his part the Edo state commissioner for agriculture, Mr Richard Uyi-Edebiri, said that Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration is determined on revitalising agricultural extension services by recently employing about 52 multi-disciplinary staff in ministry of agriculture.

He maintained that modernising extension and advisory services through the use of ICT is key for productive farming practices.

The commissioner posited that the state government is concluding plans to enumerate farmers to establish a data broad base of her farmers in order to connect them with the latest information and communication technology in farming practices

“Edo state government is focuses on revitalising agricultural extension services with the recent employment of 52 mutil-disciplinary staff which now form the core specialist in the ministry of agriculture

The state is concretising arrangements to enumerate farmers to establish a data base of her farmers with the aim of using information communication technology to connect farmers with the information needed for growth”.

While appreciating the choice of the federal government in siting the project in Benin, Uyi-Edebiri urged participants to make good use of the opportunity.