FRSC Impounds 60 Tricycles Without Number Plates, Licences In Edo

The Edo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has impounded no fewer than 60 tricycles for non-possession of number plates and licences.

Mr Anthony Oko, State Sector Commander, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday.

Oko said the exercise followed the directive from the headquarters of the FRSC for an enforcement and clampdown on tricycles and motorcycles without number plates and licences.

He said that the exercise had been a success since its commencement in the state, saying that the exercise had become a wake-up call to operators who were yet to do the needful to do so.

He, however, said that no violator had been prosecuted as the mobile court aspect of the enforcement would be in the second phase of the exercise.

The sector commander said that from January till date, the command had prosecuted no fewer than 3,447 persons for various road traffic offences and violations.

He said that of the figure, 3,175 persons were convicted, while 272 persons were discharged.

Oko explained that the command was currently carrying out massive awareness campaign to sensitise motorists on the need to apply safety while on the road.

He noted that road traffic incidents in the state had in the third quarter been moderate as a result of the presence of personnel of the corps on the roads.

Oko said that some measures had been put in place to ensure that there was no scarcity of number plates for vehicles as the yuletide approaches, as was experienced in 2018. (NAN)