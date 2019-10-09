Insecurity: COAS Inaugurates Strategic Mgt Policy Studies Course

As the nation continues to battle emerging security challenges, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai inaugurated the second edition of the Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course 2019 at the Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja to explore non kinetic warfare.

Lt Gen Buratai enjoined participants to take advantage of the course as it is conceived to enhance human capital development and improve security architecture in the country.

He maintained that the Nigerian Army Resource Center was established to proffer research based solution to defence and security challenges facing the country.

Buratai said the course has been reviewed with the number of courses increased to five to meet up guidelines of the National Universities Commission (NUC) in line with similar courses in other part of the world in conjunction with the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

“The course is designed to examine security through other pure kinetic means. Consequently, factors like food security will also be considered.

“I enjoined participants to take advantage of the course and learn as no knowledge is lost. This is a unique course that offers more than you have learned before now therefore you stand to gain maximally.

“One of the reasons that inspired the course is to have a closer interpersonal relationship among participants which will be beneficial on the long run to the country,”.

Buratai thanked the various services and agencies that have subscribed to the course. He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the support accorded to the Nigerian Army in terms of capacity development which led to the establishment of the center.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC)Maj. Gen. Garba Wahab said the strategic management and policy course is part of the centre’s mandate as a centre for human resource development not only for the Nigerian army but other security agencies and other agencies of government.

Maj Gen Wahab said the course was conducted principally with the Nigerian Defence Academy and other collaborators both locally and internationally to improve the intellectual excellence of the participants to examine security through a non-kinetic line of operation, improve inter-agency cooperation or collaboration and create a lifelong relationship as part of human resource development.

He explained that the first round of course 1 has been reviewed from the policy, entrepreneurship, research methodology and psychology, adding that the course has consistently met with the NUC criteria and those who posses first degree are doing their masters while those with DAC are awarded postgraduate diplomas which is in line with NUC practice.

He commended the COAS for providing the enabling environment for not only the centre but for the course itself.