Investors’ Wealth Declines Further By N27bn

Trading activities on the Nigerian stock market yesterday sustained bearish sentiment to six consecutive trading sessions, as investors’ wealth declined by N27 billion.

The All Share Index (ASI) shed 56.49 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.21 per cent to close at 26,809.92 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation lost N27 billion, to close at N13.051 trillion.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; MTN Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Flour Mills and Champion Breweries.

On stock market performance, chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Mr. Ambrose Omordion said that yesterday transactions was weak as the composite ASI continued its down trend, defying the seeming resistance and rebound signals given earlier before now.

According to him, this was attributed to a seeming confusion, resulting in sell-down by some fund managers tired of waiting in the continued loss position for a prolonged period of time as fiscal and monetary policy authorities become unclear a few days into the last quarter of the year 2019.

He said: “The current trend or patterns seem to portend, the possibility that stocks will oscillate in the days to come, but not without worries among players before the earnings season kicks off properly at the mid-month.”

Market breadth closed negative, with 12 gainers versus 14 losers. NASCON Allied Industries recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent, to close at N14.85, per share. NPF Microfinance Bank followed with a gain 9.09 per cent to close at N1.20, while Forte Oil rose 6.08 per cent to close at N15.70, per share.

Mobil Nigeria went up by 5.67 per cent to close at N147.90, while Lasaco Assurance appreciated by 3.57 per cent to close at 29 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Champion Breweries led the losers’ chart by 9.57 per cent, to close at N1.04, per share. Courteville Business Solutions followed with a decline of 9.09 per cent to close at 20 kobo, while Learn Africa went down by 8.93 to close at N1.02, per share.