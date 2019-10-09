NEWS
Jigawa Has Worst Sanitation Indices In Nigeria – FG
The minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu has expressed concern over the Jigawa State sanitation indices, saying that the state has the worst sanitation indices in the country.
The minister described the situation as unacceptable adding that all hands must be on deck to reverse the trend. He noted that poor sanitation affects the health, social and economic development of the country.
Hon Suleiman Adamu made the lamentation when he paid a courtesy visit to the state governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar at Dutse Government House.
The minister revealed that sanitation indices in Jigawa are 6.7 and called on the state governor to declare state of emergency in the sector.
He however commended Jigawa State for achieving 86.7 per cent provision of potable drinking water for its population.
In his response, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar acknowledged the challenges his state was facing in providing adequate hygiene and sanitation facilities.
Governor Badaru who instantly declared state of emergency on the sector as requested by the minister however said the statistic cited by the minister was the old one and that his government has done a lot between 2016 to date to improve the situation.
