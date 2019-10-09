Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: IPAC Caution Parties Over Hate Speech, Fake News

As the November 16 governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states draws near, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has warned political parties and their candidates to desist from hate speech, and all forms of deliberate dissemination of fake news.

According to IPAC, hate speech, deliberate misinformation and dissemination of fake news were some of the factors that cause violence as well as affect the fairness of Nigeria’s electioneering.

National President of IPAC, High Chief Peter Ameh at a press briefing appealed to stakeholders directly involved in the elections to ensure that all participants are given a level playing ground to exercise their franchise.

He noted that it was the responsibility of each group to disseminate the correct information at all times.

Ameh said: “Rising from the second Executive Meeting of the 9th National Executive Committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), we recognize a strong need to intervene and educate the polity on the need to avoid misinformation, hate speech, and all forms of deliberate dissemination of fake news to prosecute the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

“The political parties, candidates, INEC, civil society groups, election observer groups, the media, the electorate and other stakeholders directly involved in the elections scheduled to hold on 16th November, 2019 are advised of their responsibility to ensure that all participants from all political parties are given a level playing ground to exercise their franchise. Each group is reminded of their responsibility to disseminate the correct information at all times.

“Hate Speech, deliberate misinformation and dissemination of fake news are some of the factors which affect the fairness of our electioneering processes in Nigeria.

“IPAC condemns in strong terms all forms of hate speech and dissemination of fake information during and after campaigns, and even after the elections are held. It is expedient to note that the damage caused by hate speech affects our political system and our National unity adversely affecting our continued peaceful co-existence in our country

“IPAC, has always been on the frontline of campaign against hate speech in all elections in Nigeria, recall that in the last election, we did rallies and campaign across the 6 geopolitical zones establishing to Nigerians and stakeholders that hate speech and disinformation does not add any positive value to our electoral and political systems or to our existence as a united people.

“We will continue to work closely with INEC, the media agencies, civil society groups, all political parties and stake holders in the coming elections. We will foster adequate compliance of political parties, candidates and their supporters to ensure that campaign statements that can cause violence, disintegration and electoral disinformation are not made while campaigning.

Hate speech isn’t free speech, hate speech attacks a person or a group on the basis of protected attributes such as religion, ethnic group, sex, gender identity or disability.

“IPAC says no to hate speech, disinformation and all forms of social and electoral vices in Kogi state and Bayelsa state as all stakeholders prepare for governorship election,” the IPAC president said.