NESREA Partners LEADERSHIP On Environmental Safety

National Environmental Standard And Regulatory Enforcement Agency (NESREA), has said it plans to collaborate with the Leadership Newspapers to boost environmental safety.

Director General of NESREA, Professor Aliyu Jauro stated this when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Leadership, yesterday in Abuja.

He said the visit was necessary as the media organisation remain one of the most circulated newspapers in Nigeria, which has gone online years back to give easy access to people all over the world. He further stated that the agency’s mandate of enforcing compliance with environmental laws and regulations standard cannot be complete without involving prominent media outfits like Leadership.

According to him, “People need to be sensitize. They need to know some of the things we are doing and the importance of keeping a very clean environment and abiding by these environmental laws meant to ensure that we have a clean environment because without that we won’t be here. So we must secure our environment.”

Jauro added that the agency was going around market places and other public settings and offices, sensitizing people on the need to keep their environment clean, saying that the agency is set to embark on another sensitization campaign Thursday of October, 2019.

He however, lamented the challenge of fund facing the agency, saying that most of the facilities needed to go on enforcement like the filed vehicles are I sufficient.

Responding, the managing director of Leadership Newspaper, Mr. Muazu Elazeh said the responsibility of keeping environment clean beckon on all but unfortunately, Nigerians’ attitude towards their environment is not encouraging.

He pledged to give NESREA maximum support in order to combat environmental hazards, urging the agency to ensure that it enforce some of the laudable projects.