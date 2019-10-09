Niger Govt Partners EU On Livestock Transformation

In a bid to find lasting solution to the recurrent farmer herders’ clashes, and increase local production of dairy products and beef, the Niger State government has opened negotiation with the European Union (EU) Mission in Nigeria, in a bid to seek for technical support in the implementation of Livestock Transformation Plan.

Briefing journalists, yesterday, after leading the state delegation to a meeting with the EU, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said, the aim of the meeting with the EU is to seek for technical assistance in the implementation of the Livestock Transformation Plan of the federal government.

He explained that the ultimate aim in the long run is to curb the farmers/herders’ clashes and improve the profitability of dairy and beef production in the state.

In his word, “The aim of our discussion is the implementation of the Livestock Transformation Plan and the efforts we are making towards addressing herders/farmers conflicts.

“I gave them the rundown of what I think are the issues, and ways to ameliorate them. We have come to an agreement with regards to what the issues are, and I solicited for the assistance of the European Union (EU), on how to support our herdsmen and government to see how to achieve lasting peace,” Governor Bello said.

He listed the areas of assistance to include, “The areas of assistance will be technical with regard to the modern ways of handling cattle with regards to migrating from our local breed to better ones that will provide for better milk and beef. To be profitable, we identified that you need to have a cattle that can give you at least, 20 liters of milk per day or 600 kilograms of beef within 18 months. With time, there is going to be discussion on the appropriate steps to take.”

Giving insight into the outcome of the meeting, Governor Bello said, “There haven’t been promises made yet. This meeting is just about them listening to us, our challenges and hopefully, they will get back to us.”

Other areas that received attention in the meeting, apart from livestock, is, the issue of technical education that can help curb growing unemployment. “We highlighted the area of education. We need to emphasise more on technical education. We have too many graduates that have no jobs. Unfortunately, everyone wants a white-collar job. The way forward is to engage people in the area of skill acquisition. And, to do that, we have to develop our technical schools and equip them to meet up with the modern requirement and to ensure that the system functions properly.”

Also speaking on behalf of the EU, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Kertil Kerlsen said, the EU was loyally supporting Nigeria in many sectors, including education and the Livestock Transformation Plan.

“We have had a very rich dialogue with the governor of Niger State, who shares his experience on how to make sure we curb those clashes going on between herdsmen and farmers. This is something the European Union (EU) has followed very closely and very supportive of the development of the national livestock transformation plan,” he said.

Providing insight into future relations between Nigeria and the EU, Ambassador Kerlsen said, “The EU is looking very carefully at what should be our priority for the future and currently, we are implementing programme in the order of 700 million euros. They are in between phases. We are having intense dialogue with our counterparts, both at states, local and also at federal level to determine what should be our priority for the future. I am pretty confident that education will be one of them. As we look ahead in making sure that Nigerians acquire the necessary skills, education for the girl child is also a vital priority for the country.”