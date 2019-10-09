Nigeria Suffers On Gender Equality Index

….as stakeholders proffer solution

Nigeria has been ranked 122 out of 144 on the World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index.

Findings from a desk review on Inclusive Growth: Impact of Women’s Participation on Nigeria’s Macroeconomic Performance remains a source of concern to rights groups, politicians and stakeholders keen on reversing the ugly trend.

The findings revealed that inequality in labour market access and participation, low female representation within the political space, low educational attainment, high adolescent fertility and maternal death rates and also restrictions to women’s legal rights are encumbering Nigeria’s economic growth and development. (IMF (2018) Nigeria Country Report No. 18/64)

Among stakeholders attending a UK Aid’s Policy Development Facility Phase II (PDF II) organised a dialogue on Inclusive Growth: Women’s Participation in Abuja today were Mr Asishana Okauru (DG, NGF), Hon. Simon Karu (House of Rep), Saudatu Mahdi (WRAPA), Hon. Nnenna Ukeje (Former House of Rep Member), Mrs Temitope Iluyemi (Director, Government Relations, Africa, Procter and Gamble), Folarin Aluko (Chairman, NBA – Abuja Chapter), Agatha Nnaji (SEREDEC), Samson Itodo (ED, IYIAGA), Garba Bala Magaji (Director, Convention for Business Integrity) and Nkechi Onyenso (Head Corporate Services, NESG).

According to Folarin Aluko, “With a population estimated in the neighborhood of 200 million citizens, Nigeria’s human capital is its greatest resource. There is really no greater tool for development than the empowerment and inclusion of women. Women are strong, hardworking, creative and innovative. All hands must be on deck to remove the institutional and cultural barriers that restrict or impede the education and participation of women in all areas of the economy.

We at the NBA Abuja are strong advocates for women’s participation. We have championed the inclusion of women in STEM and other core male-dominated fields in the FCT. I encourage everyone to join this conversation.”

Nkechi Onyenso, contributing to the panel conversation said, “A wise woman once said that an aircraft that requires two engines cannot fly with only one. For growth, Nigeria requires the inclusion of women at all levels to succeed”

In addition, Samson Itodo added that, “There is no growth without Women”.