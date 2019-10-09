NEWS
NYSC DG Decries Presentation Of Fake Certificates For Mobilisation
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has decried the presentation of fake academic credentials and attempt to smuggle names of unqualified persons into the mobilisation list.
Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, NYSC Director General, said this during the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Pre-mobilisation Workshop in Minna on Wednesday.
The workshop has its theme as “Promoting Integrity in the NYSC Mobilisation Process, the Role of Stakeholders”.
“It had been discovered that names of unqualified persons are included in the Senate/Academic Board approved list uploaded on the NYSC registration portal by some corps producing institutions.
“This is very worrisome as it amount to betrayal of trust or gross negligence which will not be tolerated,” he said.
He disclosed that the scheme apprehended about 95 fake students from one of the Nigerian university and West African universities with fake documents during the last batch of corps members.
He noted that the NYSC acts prescribed a four years jail term for presentation of fake credentials for mobilisation.
“Very soon, we will mobilise prospective corps members. I want to appeal to persons with intention to present fake certificates not to show up,” he added.
Earlier, Mrs Victoria Ango, Deputy Director, Corps Mobilisation, commended the management of NYSC for its approach to tackle the scourge of fraudulent enrollment of foreign trained graduates.
In his address, Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger advised participants to come up with ideas that would enhance efficiency and credible mobilisation process.
Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, commended the role of NYSC in promoting national unity and pledged the state government continuous support to it. (NAN)
MOST READ
Woman Bags 10-year Imprisonment For Killing Fiance
BBNaija: Tattoos On My Body Represent Life Desires — Mercy
FRSC Boss Commends Special Marshals For Volunteering Spirit
Nigeria Must Position To Get Optimum Benefit from African Free Trade Agreement – Ecobank
So-Klin Unveils New Variants, task Nigerians on Hygiene
… Lecturers, Others Desert Poly Over Poor Remuneration
FRSC Impounds 60 Tricycles Without Number Plates, Licences In Edo
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME21 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
National Secretary: MB Mustapha As APC’s Litmus Test
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG Proposes New PIB, Project Earnings Of $500m To NASS
-
CRIME11 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
-
ENTERTAINMENT11 hours ago
Sarkodie Becomes First “Best International Flow” Winner At BET Awards
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insurers, Banks Target N270bn Premium From Imported Cargoes