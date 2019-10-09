NYSC Warns Youths Against Evading Service

Eligible Corps members have been warned against attempt to evade the mandatory one year national service.

Giving the warning while fielding questions from newsmen on Wednesday at the Osun State secretariat of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) the state Coordinator, Mr. Adewale Adegoke also warned corps members against absconding from their places of service.

According to him, it is against the law of the land for any Corps member to abandon their place of service for three months consecutively adding that those category of Corps members are referred to as “abscondee’ and are made to face the consequence of their action.

He however said there are opportunities for deferment of service as a result of ill health declaring that it is unfortunate that despite advice from appreciate authorities, some of those affected used to insist on observing the service year at whatever cost.

Adegoke said the NYSC is established by law and every young graduate, as long as such person is within the age bracket, must answer its call.

He disclosed that Osun state has emerged as the Zonal headquarters of the scheme for the South-West zone.

He said the development would decentralise the scheme’s activities and make monitoring of corps members easier.

“NYSC is a body established by law and all graduates of any institution, either in Nigeria or abroad, as long as the graduates is within 30 years of age must under- go the one year mandatory scheme. It is important for Nigerians to know that evading the scheme is illegal constitutionally”.