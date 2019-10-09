Obaseki Swears In Iyase, As Commissioner For Special Duties

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has sworn in the new Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Iyase Benjamin, describing the appointment as a call to service.

The governor said, “The newly sworn-in Commissioner will be working directly with me as Commissioner for Special Duties and responsible for policy areas that will be assigned to him. I have continued to emphasise to all my Commissioners that their appointments, including yours, are a call to serve Edo people, and not a call to self-service”.

According to Obaseki, “Public revenue in Nigeria has dwindled because public officers have used their positions to leach the country. Public officers must work hard to open up the state and its system. As you join your colleagues in the Edo State Executive Council, just note that you have come here to serve. For people, who have come here to serve, they are not likely to be more financially buoyant when they finish service.”

The Governor, citing the late General Samuel Ogbemudia, urged the new Commissioner to work for the progress of the State and endeavor to write his name in gold for generations unborn.

“Ogbemudia did not die as a multi-millionaire but he is remembered today and this is the culture we are trying to establish in our State and Country. We have no choice as there is no more money in government”, he added.

In his response, Hon. Iyase thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve, noting “This appointment is a call to service. As the Governor has given me this responsibility, I assure him that I will put in my best, one that is good enough to complement his effort in developing the State and moving it to the next level.”