NEWS
PMB, Economic Team Hold Inaugural Meeting Today
President Muhammadu Buhari will today hold the first meeting with the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).
LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting would take place today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting comes a day after the president presented the 2020 budget to the National Assembly.
Experts have hailed the decision of the president to constitute the advisory council describing it as the right step in the right direction.
Recall that the EAC is made up of the following: Prof Doyin Salami as chairman, Dr. Mohammed Sagagi as vice-chairman, with Prof Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya , Dr Iyabo Masha , Prof Chukwuma Soludo , Mr Bismark Rewane as members.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Development Policy, Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu is the Secretary and member of the council.
Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina said the advisory council would replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and would be reporting directly to the President.
“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.
“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,” he added.
