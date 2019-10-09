NEWS
PMB Meets Members Of Economic Advisory Council
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja met behind closed doors with members of the recently constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EAC, which was constituted on Sept. 16, replaced the Economic Management Team (EMT), headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The functions of EAC, chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, include fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.
“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.
“The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises,’’ an earlier statement by presidential aide, Femi Adesina said. (NAN)
MOST READ
Woman Bags 10-year Imprisonment For Killing Fiance
BBNaija: Tattoos On My Body Represent Life Desires — Mercy
FRSC Boss Commends Special Marshals For Volunteering Spirit
Nigeria Must Position To Get Optimum Benefit from African Free Trade Agreement – Ecobank
So-Klin Unveils New Variants, task Nigerians on Hygiene
… Lecturers, Others Desert Poly Over Poor Remuneration
FRSC Impounds 60 Tricycles Without Number Plates, Licences In Edo
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME21 hours ago
EFCC Arrests 5 Students, 12 Others Over Internet Fraud
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
National Secretary: MB Mustapha As APC’s Litmus Test
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
FG Proposes New PIB, Project Earnings Of $500m To NASS
-
CRIME11 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
-
ENTERTAINMENT11 hours ago
Sarkodie Becomes First “Best International Flow” Winner At BET Awards
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Insurers, Banks Target N270bn Premium From Imported Cargoes