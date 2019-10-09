Police Parade 50 Suspects For Various Criminal Offences

The Kaduna Police State Police Command said it had arrested 50 suspected criminals involved in various form of criminality in the state.

The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP Ali Janga made the disclosure in a press briefing on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Janga said , “In line with the Command’s relentless determination to fight against crime and criminality, it is important to brief you on the successes the Command recorded recently after a carefully planned coordinated operation carried out by the Command.

The Command has also sustained the fight against, kidnapping armed banditry Cattle rustling and other violent Crimes being perpetrated against the law abiding citizens of the state and the recent rescue of large Number of adults and children in an illegal detention Centre in Rigasa.

“Our continued onslaught to rid the Command of Violent crimes within the last few weeks has once again yielded a fruitful result with the arrest of 50 suspects of various criminal activities such as, Kidnapping, armed banditry, Cattle rustling Rape, Culpable homicide, theft and receiving stolen properties.

He explained that, in compliance with Inspector General of Police, directive, the Command decided to take the fight to the bandit’s Camps.

According to him, the efforts also led to the recovery of 20 Ak47 rifles, one type of 6 assault rifle, three Beretta pistols. Also recovered are three locally made pistol, 135 live ammunition, four motor vehicles, one Tricycle, and many other exhibits.

” It may interest you to note that, most of the suspects confessed to being Responsible for terrorizing our High ways, and Kidnapping of sheik Ahmad Algarkawi, killing of three operatives of IGP’S Intelligent Response Team (IRT) in 2018 and recent Kidnapping of ABU Students and Hon. Suleiman Dabo.

“Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the leadership support of the IGP Mohammed Adamu, His Excellency the Governor of Kaduna State, members of the public and the media for their maximum support.

On the issue of the abducted engravers boarding school students which occurred last week, CP Ali said they are doing everything possible to rescue the students and the teachers.

“We are negotiating with the kidnappers to rescue these students and their teachers, we know the location of the kidnappers but we do not want to endanger their lives.

“Most of these kidnappers are operating under the influence of hard drugs, so killing is nothing to them, this is why we are still negotiating with them and as soon as the victims are released, we will go after them.”

“We are assuring the people of Kaduna state that we will arrest these kidnappers very soon. Mistake has been done by the school authority, but we will do our best to ensure the release of these victims.

On the issue of Rigasa rehabilitation islamiyya, the CP said it is very true that the children were involved in homosexuality while the issue was taken to court and the suspects were brought back to the custody of the police for further investigation.

“We do not want to jeopardize our investigation, until we are through with our investigation, we will inform you.”

The commissioner for Internal Security and home affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan who was at the command to support the commissioner of Police,CP Janga said, the officers and men of the police have been doing well which is why we support them to the very best we can

“We are here to lend our support to the Kaduna state police command just like the way we have been doing to other security agencies operating in the state, we commend their doggedness and appreciate their sacrifice.

“We are grateful to them for putting in their best to ensure law and order in the state, this is why I call on all the people of Kaduna state to volunteer information to the police in order to ease their work.

“I call on the media to also do the needful by enlightening the public that police are partners in progress and not in retogressiveness.”