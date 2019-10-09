Rivers: Cable Operators, EFCC Disagree Over Arrest Of Nine Staff

The Association of Cable Operators of Nigeria (ACON) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have disagreed over the arrest of nine staff of three Multi-point Microwave Distribution Systems (MMDS) operators in Rivers State.

Operatives of the Port Harcourt zonal office of EFCC had last weekend arrested nine staff of CANTv, MetroTv and CTL, all located in Port Harcourt, for alleged operating fake satellite television.

The operatives also dismantled transmission equipment of the three stations, making it impossible for their subscribers to view programmes through these channels.

While the EFCC zonal head, Abdulrasheed Bawa, insists that the three MMDS operators were operating illegal satellite television, ACON said they were operating cable television as licenced by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, Bawa, cautioned the general public to be wary of the operations of illegal satellite operators stressing that there are rising cases of such activities across the country.

But, speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, ACON National Chairman, Sir Kunle Oshisonya Afolabi, said the raid on the three MMDS operators and arrest of their staff was promoted by Multichoice/DSTV Nigeria.

Afolabi said the raid was to clampdown on cable operators in the country in order to allow Multichoice/DSTV Nigeria have the sole right to show English Premier League (EPL) matches in the country.

Insisting that the EFCC was misled into raiding the cable stations when there is a pending matter between ACON and Multichoice/DSTV Nigeria, Afolabi said the association is currently speaking with its lawyers with the aim of challenging EFCC’s action in the Court of law.

He said: “By prompting of Multichoice/DSTV Nigeria, a subscription collecting firm of South Africa’s DSTV, the EFCC raided three operators of the Multipoint Microwave Distribution Systems in Port Harcourt last Saturday (October 5, 2019).

“In a commando style, they simultaneously attacked the Headends of our members, CANTv, MetroTv and CTL, ordering the staff on duty to lie down, siezed their phones, forcibly dismantled transmission equipments and Carter them away along with the staff of the three stations.

“Ensuring maximum damage to the MMDS operators and without competition, they can now solely show EPL matches. This has been Multichoice/DSTV’s business model and strategy.

“MMDS operators are licenced by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) all over the country serving the middle class and others at the lower limits who could afford both the low entry and subscription fees to Nigerians for over two decades now.

“We have been paying licence fees to the regulator, the National Broadcasting Commission, as well as two and half percent on turn over. EFCC’s claim that the company operations they attacked were fake operators is not true. Putting it mildly, it is calculated at calling a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“Our Nigerian agency, the EFCC did not bother to invite the operators on whose behalf a compliant was lodged for clarification, in our country by out government agency.

“We have briefed our lawyers and our lawyers are working on it and we are hopeful that in few days, justice will be served.”