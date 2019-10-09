Sarkodie Becomes First “Best International Flow” Winner At BET Awards

Ghanaian legendary rapper, Sarkodie has made history by becoming the first winner of BET’s Best International Flow act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The award took place on Saturday, 5th of October 2019 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia, United States.

Some rappers in the same category with Sarkodie were Falz the Bad Guy, Ghetts from the United Kingdom, Kalash from France, Little Simz from the UK, South African hip pop prodigy; Nasty C and Tory Lanez of Canada.

In his acceptance speech, the rapper said it’s the year of Return for Africans and urged every black person to take a trip back home. he said.

“I just want to say thank you to the Almighty God. To family, this one is for my lil girl Titi…. I think Africa has always had it and it is about that time. This year is the Year of Return and I will urge each and every one of you here to take a trip back home.”