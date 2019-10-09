Shipowners Decry Illegal Fishing On Nigerian Waters

The chairperson of Ship Owners Forum, Barr. Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi has decried the activities of illegal fishing on Nigerian waters.

The perpetrators of the act are also referred to as poachers. Onyema-Orakwusi also called for regional cooperation to tackle the menace.

Speaking on the sideline of the ongoing global maritime security conference in Abuja, yesterday, the chairperson of the forum, said that it is unacceptable to have foreigners invade Nigerian waterways and poach our fishes without any attempt at stopping them.

She also lamented that these poachers come into Nigeria waterways, steal fishes, in the name of fishing and sell them to the international community without following the rules and regulation of fishing activities in the world.

She further stated that this illegal activities, cost Nigerians billions of dollars as the invaders, who mainly come from Europe and Asia, succeed in stealing Nigerian fishes and sell to the international market.

Onyema-Orakwusi also queried how the poachers managed to get away with these activities in Europe and Asia, where they sell their products without a trace.

Barrister Margaret, who also doubles as the chairman of maritime trade group, alleged that it is a big conspiracy and an organised crime in Europe and Asia and that is why nothing has been done about it.

She further called on European Union and the United Nations to come to the rescue for African waters and ensure that the activities of these poachers are checked.