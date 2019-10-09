So-Klin Unveils New Variants, task Nigerians on Hygiene

In a continuous innovative efforts to offer Nigerians more ways to improve the quality of their fabrics and make them free of damp smell after washing, Natural Prime Resources Nigeria Limited, manufacturers of So-klin detergent, has introduced two new variants into the market.

The new brands include So Klin Matic , powered with Clean 8 Technology, and is available in 2 pack sizes of 1kg and 2kg, for customers seeking top quality, easier and cleanest laundry detergent for their washing machines.

The other innovation is the new So Klin Ultra Odour Defense,formulated with odour guard technology, especially meant to deal with long soaking and Indoor drying.

Mrs. Abimbola Alabi, Head of Marketing of Natural Prime Resources Nigeria imited, at press conference and unveiling in Abuja, said that the new products were results of continuous improvement, following in-depth consumer research by the company that spanned over two years.

She explained that the new products were innovatively formulated and produced as brilliant addition to the So Klin Family to close the gap in the detergent market.

“Our consumers expressed the need for new odour guard product, but we did our own extensive research back and forth for two years before we came out with a successful result on the variants.

“Nigerians want convenience, something fresh, more pleasurable and easier washing experience and so these two new products are geared at making life more exciting and pleasurable for our Nigerian consumers”.

The Marketing Director noted that SoKlin products are always of high quality, yet pocket-friendly and the new Soklin Ultra Odour Defence comes in five sizes of 25g, 50g, 160g, 400g and 800g, a size for every Nigerian pocket.

She noted that So klin was committed to quality standard in serving the Nigerian market, and therefore urged consumers to give personal hygiene utmost consideration in making choices of detergents for their laundry.

Also speaking, the Chief Financial officer, Mr. Toyin Elefuntuyi reiterated the top quality of both So Klin Matic and So Klin Ultra Odour Defense

He said:“While other brands were cutting down on quality, we as manufacturers of SoKlin brands continue to invest more in consumer research and innovative technology to meet households need and improve quality standards of Nigerian consumers”.