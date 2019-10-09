Tension In Nasarawa Community Over Fear Of Herdsmen Attack

Tension is very high at the moment in Assakio town, the headquarters of Lafia East Development Area, in Lafia local government area of Nasarawa State, when herdsmen shared kolanut known as (filako) and boycotted all activities in the town.

This was disclosed at a meeting held yesterday at the Ministry for Local Government, in Lafia, during a peace meeting at the instance of the overseer of the development area, Shuaibu Zanwa Buba.

The meeting yesterday was inconclusive even when the overseer offered to buy kolanut to repeat the filako for peace, but the herdsmen said they would have to “get back to where they tied the nut to loose it.”

The meeting has in attendance the overseer, the representative of the traditional ruler, the Ossakio of Owusakyo, Mr Osula Inarigu and the state chairman of Miyette Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Hussaini Mohammed. Others are the Divisional Police Officer of C Division of Lafia, representative of Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Alago and Fulani communities.

It was disclosed during the meeting that herdsmen shared kolanut known as (filako), last week Wednesday and since then, they boycotted every other activities in Assakio town.

The action of the herdsmen is said to have created tension among the people of Assakio with some fleeing the town.

It was gathered in the meeting that the herdsmen were angry because Assakio community alleged that they are bringing unhealthy and immature sheep and cows and they (Fulani) would slaughter it before bringing it to butchers for sale in the market.

Denying the allegation raised by Adamu Ebenya (Madakin Assakio) and other speakers at the meeting, MACBAN chairman Lafia east, Abdullahi Mamuda, said there was nothing like that.

Mamuda, said all efforts to resolve the matter in the palace of the traditional ruler, the Ossakyo of Owusakyo, proved abortive.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting, the overseer of Lafia east development area, Shuaibu Zanwa Buba, said he would not rest until herdsmen resume normal activities in Assakio town.