NEWS
We’re Going To Develop Agric Value Chain – Ortom
Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that his administration is making efforts to develop agriculture value chain from production to processing.
Ortom made the disclosure when he met with Ambassadors of European countries under the auspices of European Union (EU) to deliberate on various areas of partnership for development. Agriculture and other sectors of the economy was the subject of the meeting.
He appreciated the EU team for taking steps to deepen the relationship with the Benue State government and assured that the state would harness opportunities derivable from ties with European Union.
He further solicited the support of the EU delegation in the areas of health, water supply, flood control and the resettlement of those displaced from their ancestral homes by armed herdsmen invasion.
Head of the EU delegation, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen applauded Governor Ortom for his presentation adding that it would enable the EU team to get a deeper perspective into the issues, even as he pledged the collaboration of the EU with the Benue State government.
