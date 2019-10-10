NEWS
2020 Budget: Ijaw Youths Laud PMB Over Amnesty Programme
Ijaw Youths have again applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support, fast-tracking and sustainance of the Amnesty Programme under the leadership of Prof Charles Dokubo through sustained funding.
Speaking under the auspices of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, they noted that the huge amounts devoted by the Federal Government in the 2020 Budget demonstrates the President’s commitment to the peace in the Niger Delta and prosperity of the nation.
The Government has provided the sum of of N65 billion for the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the 2020 Budget that was presented to the National Assembly by the President on Tuesday.
A statement signed by the spokesmen of apex body of Ijaw youths, Daniel Dasimaka explained that the budget would enable the Prof Charles Dokubo led Amnesty office to build the capacity of more delegates of the programme and integrate them into proper and productive members of the Niger Delta and Nigerian society.
“We note with delight that the President acknowledged the vital role played by the sustained peace in the Niger Delta which is in large part due to the Amnesty programme in raising the nation’s Foreign Reserves from US$23 billion in October 2016 to about US$42.5 billion by August 2019. According to President Buhari the increase is largely due to minimal disruption of crude oil production given the stable security situation in the Niger Delta region. Without the proper management of the Programme, the story would have been different today” Dasimaka said.
The IYC image maker added that Prof Dokubo’s background as an eminent scholar with a robust understanding of concrete realities and developmental challenges of the Niger Delta ensure that sustained funding of the programme would not only make it a success that would continue to provide the peaceful atmosphere for the country’s oil economy to thrive but also serve as a model for other countries in the sub-region.
