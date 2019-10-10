NEWS
64-year-0ld Man Arraigned For Allegedly Making Love With 4 Daughters
A 64-year-old man, Bassey Archibong, of No. 10 Kunle Dipo Street, Majidun, Owutu, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, has been arraigned for having carnal knowledge of his four daughters aged between 12 and 20.
It was learnt that Archibong had been having incestuous sexual relationship with the girls since 2016.
Archibong was arraigned on three counts of continuous sexual relationship with his daughters, failure to get their consent and involvement in an amoral relationship with the victims before the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court 1, Lagos.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The prosecutor, John Iberedem, said Archibong used food as bait to get the girls to consent to his amorous desire.
Iberedem said whenever the children objected, he would refer to Lot in the Bible, who had sex with his daughters and was not punished by God.
The prosecutor also stated that the offences were punishable under Section 265 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2019.
He said, “The defendant beat the children and starved them whenever they confronted him on why he was sleeping with them.
“He would tell them that intercourse between fathers and daughters were normal and approved by God.
“He told the children that God did not punish Lot, who had sexual intercourse with his children, meaning that He approves of the act.”
The charges read in part, “That you, Bassey Archibong, between the years 2016 and 2019 at No. 10 Kunle Dipo Street, Majidun, Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State, in the Ikorodu Magisterial District, did engage your four daughters between the ages of 12 and 20 in sexual activities by having carnal knowledge of them continuously without their consent, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 265 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.
“That you, Bassey Archibong, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of your 20-year-old daughter without her consent even when you knew that it was morally wrong, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 260 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F. A. Azeez, remanded the accused person in a correctional facility pending advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
She adjourned the matter till October 30, 2019.
MOST READ
Gov Okowa Receives Apostle Suleiman, Charges The Church To Be Change Agents
Ekiti Goes Tough On Rapists, Pushes For Castration Of Offenders
Closure Of Enugu Int’l Airport Raises Anger
Macron Calls Out World Leaders At Disease Pledging Conference
Lady Escapes Lynching Over Manhood Snatching In Lagos
Kidnappers Free NRC Boss, Wife
JUST-IN: PMB, GEJ In Closed Door Meeting
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
2020 Budget: PDP Only Venting Its Regret, Frustration
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
No Going Back On Oct 16 Strike, Labour Tells FG
- CRIME22 hours ago
Police Parade 50 Suspects For Various Criminal Offences
- CRIME21 hours ago
9-year-old Pupil Tells Court How She Was Defiled By Policeman
- NEWS22 hours ago
Nigeria Suffers On Gender Equality Index
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
TETFund, Model For Intervention Agencies In Nigeria – Bogoro
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty, PMB Tells New Economic Team