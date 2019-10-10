MOVIES
Africa Film Festival Unveils In Abuja, Calls For Entries
Towards showcasing, celebrating and empowering films and filmmakers committed to social change in movie production across Africa, Film for Impact Foundation in collaboration with High Definition Film Studio is set to receive entries for the maiden edition of “Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF).”
The Film Festival which will screen short and feature films with purpose for 3days, will also host master classes, panel discussions, workshops on filmmaking, create content social change, behavioral insights etc.
At a press briefing over the weekend, the Founder and President of AFFIF, Mr Wonder Bright Obasi in his address said the initiative is powered by Film for Impact Fellowship, a brain child of Film For Impact Foundation which is the 3rd arm of High Definition Studios.
He said the Fellowship is a community for filmmakers who share a common goal to pioneer change in Nigeria and across the African continent through film.
“Currently the fellowship is established in the 6 geopolitical zones in Nigeria with a cumulative of 90 fellows and 24 leaders. Six groundbreaking films produced by these zones will be premiering at the 2020 Africa Film For Impact Festival.”
According to him, entries for AFFIF officially opened in October 1, 2019 and all entries are received via the international festival platform “Filmfreeway.”
The maiden edition of the festival is scheduled to hold between May 28-30, 2020 in Abuja, and will climax with an Impact Award Night to honor extraordinary achievements in filmmaking.
The initiative is supported by John D & Catherine T and MacArthur Foundation.
MOST READ
Gov Okowa Receives Apostle Suleiman, Charges The Church To Be Change Agents
Ekiti Goes Tough On Rapists, Pushes For Castration Of Offenders
Closure Of Enugu Int’l Airport Raises Anger
Macron Calls Out World Leaders At Disease Pledging Conference
Lady Escapes Lynching Over Manhood Snatching In Lagos
Kidnappers Free NRC Boss, Wife
JUST-IN: PMB, GEJ In Closed Door Meeting
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
2020 Budget: PDP Only Venting Its Regret, Frustration
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
No Going Back On Oct 16 Strike, Labour Tells FG
- CRIME22 hours ago
Police Parade 50 Suspects For Various Criminal Offences
- CRIME21 hours ago
9-year-old Pupil Tells Court How She Was Defiled By Policeman
- NEWS22 hours ago
Nigeria Suffers On Gender Equality Index
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
TETFund, Model For Intervention Agencies In Nigeria – Bogoro
- NEWS22 hours ago
Group Threatens To Sue FG Over Marginalisation In NDDC Appointments