Africa Film Festival Unveils In Abuja, Calls For Entries

Towards showcasing, celebrating and empowering films and filmmakers committed to social change in movie production across Africa, Film for Impact Foundation in collaboration with High Definition Film Studio is set to receive entries for the maiden edition of “Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF).”

The Film Festival which will screen short and feature films with purpose for 3days, will also host master classes, panel discussions, workshops on filmmaking, create content social change, behavioral insights etc.

At a press briefing over the weekend, the Founder and President of AFFIF, Mr Wonder Bright Obasi in his address said the initiative is powered by Film for Impact Fellowship, a brain child of Film For Impact Foundation which is the 3rd arm of High Definition Studios.

He said the Fellowship is a community for filmmakers who share a common goal to pioneer change in Nigeria and across the African continent through film.

“Currently the fellowship is established in the 6 geopolitical zones in Nigeria with a cumulative of 90 fellows and 24 leaders. Six groundbreaking films produced by these zones will be premiering at the 2020 Africa Film For Impact Festival.”

According to him, entries for AFFIF officially opened in October 1, 2019 and all entries are received via the international festival platform “Filmfreeway.”

The maiden edition of the festival is scheduled to hold between May 28-30, 2020 in Abuja, and will climax with an Impact Award Night to honor extraordinary achievements in filmmaking.

The initiative is supported by John D & Catherine T and MacArthur Foundation.