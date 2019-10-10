APC Non-NWC NEC Members Elect New Leadership, Demand Bot’s Constitution

A forum of Non-National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has elected new leaders to pilot the affairs of the forum, even as they asked the party stakeholders to ensure that the Board of Trustees or National Elders Council is constituted.

Addressing a news conference at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the new chairman of the forum who leader other newly appointed executive, also demanded that all vacant positions in the party should be filled appropriately to guarantee equity and fairness.

Such vacant positions, according to him, include the departmental directors, National Secretary, National Auditor, Deputy National Chairman South and National vice Chairman North-west.

“We use this time to call on all the key stakeholders to ensure that Board of Trustees/National Elders Council as the case maybe is constituted within a reasonable time frame majorly to enhance our party Status and operationalism.

“That all vacant positions ln the Party should be filled appropriately to guarantee equity and fairness. Such vacant positions include the following: Departmental Directors. National Secretary, National Auditor, Deputy National Chairman South and National vice Chairman North-west.

“Fundamental basis of this communique is to create appropriate awareness necessary in the minds and souls of the founding fathers and leaders of this great party on the urgent and critical need to salvage the party from possible imminent fractures/cracks if things are left in the present ways the party as being currently run/managed by the incumbent leadership.

“As provided in the 2014 APC constitution as amended, Article 11 (Party Organs) National Executive Committee (NEC) members of which this Forum falls, is the third highest organ after the National Convention and Board of Trustees and takes precedent before the National Working Committee (NWC).

“It Is disheartening that National Working Committee has usurped completely powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC) the negative effects of which are currently hitting back to all levels of the Party signaling serious dangers to the stability, coherency, unity, loyalty, commitment and preparedness for continuity In governance.”

The APC, Non-(NEC) members forum consists of elected National Executive Committee members excluding the party principal officers at the national level.