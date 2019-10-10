Benue Up-to-date In Salary Payment – Govt

The commissioner of Information and Culture, Benue State, Hon Ngunan Addingi has said that the state government does not owe any worker salary in the state.

Addingi who stated this yesterday, in Abuja during an advocacy visit to the headqaurters of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, publishers of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, said the problem in Benue State is not the issue of salary but backlogs of pensions for the past years.

According to her, “What His Excellency is doing is that every month everybody is paid and he has been doing that successfully for the past two years. We didn’t have a pension law before but the last Assembly put together a pension law. The government has set up a pension board and has inaugurated the board members of the pension and once that kick off the pension issue will be gone.”

Speaking on the issue of anti-open grading law, the commissioner said it was working effectively and that other states are now copying Benue. She noted that other states are beginning to see the reason why Governor Samuel Ortom insisted on the open grazing law.

She said with the law, the issue of herders and farmers clashes in the state is gradually coming to an end. “Now we have nothing at all of herders and farmers clashes. We don’t have a lot of open grazing going on in Benue state anymore, everybody transport their cows even if they are taking them to the market or else where, so it is effective. We have a court that is trying anybody who is caught open grazing and it applies to everyone including the indigenes,” she added.

On the issue of security, she said the governor has adopted a security strategy that begins at the community levels by involving the traditional rulers which is now aiding the fight against crimes.

Addingi added that the state is making plans to implement the minimum wage if the federal government is open to it.

“Our 2020 budget which we are working on will make that provision in case the government decided we must pay minimum wage,” she explained.