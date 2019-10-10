Davido’s Unborn Child Hits Endorsement Deal

Nigerian International music superstar, David Adeleke , better known as Davido, has announced securing an endorsement deal from a Nigerian diaper- brand for his unborn child.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Davido took to his Instagram page to make the announcement and also disclosed the child sex, saying his ‘son’ is coming into the world ‘Super Rich.’

He wrote: “I’m super excited my unborn son, OBO Jnr, already getting big bags. Dude coming into the world super-rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes.”

Davido recently shared photographs and a video from his proposal to his pregnant fiancée, Chioma Avril .

The proposal came shortly after their family introduction on Sept. 2, as announced by the singer on Instagram.

Davido is reported to have met Chioma, 24, at Babcock University, with Davido dedicating his 2018 song, ‘Assurance’ to Chioma.

In a recent interview, Davido revealed that their wedding would take place in 2020, adding that Chris Brown, US singer, has indicated interest to be on his groomsmen train.(NAN)