COVER STORIES
EFCC Secures Order To Keep Maina, Son For 14 Days
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a court order of a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, to detain former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr Abdulrasheed Maina and his son, Faisal, in its custody for 14 days.
He will remain in EFCC custody pending the conclusion of ongoing investigation.
The order was sequel to an exparte application by the anti-graft agency.
The court, however, noted that the order was subject to review if necessary.
Maina and his son were arrested at an Abuja hotel by the Department of State Services (DSS) and were subsequently handed to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution on allegations of fraud and money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion.
Before he was handed over to the commission last Wednesday, Maina had been evading arrest for over four years.
He had been charged alongside a former head of service, Steve Oronsaye, Osarenkhoe Afe, Fredrick Hamilton and Global services limited, before a federal high court on 24 counts bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining cash by false pretence.
, in July 2015, but he absconded from the country.
MOST READ
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
Sanwo-Olu Has Shown He’s Capable – Razak
As Tribunal Declares Ortom Winner Of Benue Gov’ship Poll
Dissecting PMB’s 2020 Budget
Ending Barriers To HIV Testing, Treatment
Dangers Of Uncontrolled Population Growth
Lift 100m Nigerians Out Of Poverty, PMB Tells New Economic Team
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME23 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Gad Declares For Ogbadibo Council Chair Race
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
2020 Budget: FG To Fund Education, Health, Infrastructure With New VAT Rate
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Sarkodie Becomes First “Best International Flow” Winner At BET Awards
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
PMB’s Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq
- EDITORIAL24 hours ago
No To Jungle Justice
- CRIME23 hours ago
Bandits Kill Villagers, Rustle Cows In Sokoto
- OPINION23 hours ago
Abba Kyari And The Fifth Columnists