Emir Of Nasarawa Faults Poor Enforcement On Environmental Resources

The Emir of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril has faulted the poor enforcement on the use of forest and other environmental resources in the country, adding that poorly managed environment could easily threaten human survival.

He stated this in Abuja yesterday at the 41st annual conference of Forestry Association of Nigeria (FAN), with the theme, “Sustainable Development Goals Through Appropriate Forest Management Strategies”.

The Emir hinted that despite efforts by the government and relevant stakeholders at redirecting all schedules to pursue the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) that there are still many visible gaps like the environmental matters that are yet to be added to the concurrent list.

Jibril who was the former minister of state environment lamented that Nigeria was hit with worst flooding this year, which was almost at the same level as 2012, stressing that scores of lives, agricultural produce and properties worth millions were submerged.

The Emir regretted that Nigeria has the highest burden of fatalities from air pollution in Africa and 4th globally, noting that there are little efforts to tackle pollution, especially the emission of Greenhouse Gases (GhGs).

Also speaking, the minister of environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar encouraged FAN to reach out to fellows and members to grow its rank so as to reach its optimal potential in influencing policies and programmes related to sustainable forest management, at all levels of government as well as the private sector.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is strenuously pursuing the path of a people centered governance that recognized the role of the private sector in development, which is why government is providing the enabling environment for all Civil Society Organization’s (CSOs) including professional bodies to contribute to government’s effort in ensuring sustainable development.

Abubakar maintained that farmers-herders crisis exacerbated due to declining forest resources, even as he assured FAN of government’s commitment towards providing necessary support to enable it achieve its objectives.

On his part, the president of FAN, Alhaji Ahmad Ibrahim said that to demonstrate the association’s commitment to a sustainable environment that FAN established FAN Afforestation Campaign Programme (FANAC), meant to contribute to the greening of the environment.

He asserted that FANAC was also expected to involve the association in forest production across the states, sensitise Nigerians through forest model plantations that will be established by FAN on tree planting, likewise to attract support from international organistaion for large scale plantation establishment.