Gov Okowa Receives Apostle Suleiman, Charges The Church To Be Change Agents
Delta Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged the Church to engage more in soul-winning programmes, saying the converts will become change agents in the society.
The governor made the call on Wednesday in Asaba when the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, visited him.
He said that the world was witnessing challenges and that there was therefore, the need for more religious crusades to win souls who would contribute in rebirth in the country.
“The global challenges have impacted on us as a nation and it calls for prayers; the church should continue to pray for our nation and keep hope alive.
“We must continue to intercede for our country as God will make things better for us; we are happy that the prayers said at crusades not only win souls but touch our lands spiritually and positively.
“This soul-winning will help in the development of our society, because the people who are converted will become agents of change.
“The more we have these change agents, the more the likelihood that we can effect a change in the situation of things in the country,’’ he said.
“We know the benefits of prayers; we have been in peace in Delta and this was only made possible by God and we will continue to rely on the grace of God for sustenance and stick to rendering of service to our people.
“We are elected to serve the people and as a government, we will not be distracted in delivering our electoral promises,” the governor added.
He commended Suleiman for choosing Asaba for his crusade, saying that such events and other church programmes had ensured that the state was very peaceful.
Earlier, Suleiman had said that he was in Asaba for a crusade and thanked the governor for the enabling environment which had made it possible for such activities to take place.
He described the governor as “Godly man who has provided positive leadership in the state.
