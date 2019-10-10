NEWS
JUST-IN: PMB, GEJ In Closed Door Meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with former president Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa.
This is the first time the former president will be visiting Buhari since his re-election.
Details later….
