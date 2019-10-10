NEWS
Maina, Son To Be Detained For 14 days
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured an order of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Bwari, to detain former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, and his son, Faisal, in its custody pending the conclusion of ongoing investigation.
The order which was given on Oct. 7, 2019 following an exparte application by the anti-graft agency, empowered the Commission to remand the defendants in its custody for an initial period of 14 days.
The court however noted that the order is “subject to be reviewed if necessary,” the commission said in a statement.
It would be recalled that Maina and his son were arrested in an Abuja hotel by the Department of State Services (DSS) following a request by the Commission.
They were subsequently handed to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution on allegations of fraud and money laundering.
MOST READ
Gov Okowa Receives Apostle Suleiman, Charges The Church To Be Change Agents
Ekiti Goes Tough On Rapists, Pushes For Castration Of Offenders
Closure Of Enugu Int’l Airport Raises Anger
Macron Calls Out World Leaders At Disease Pledging Conference
Lady Escapes Lynching Over Manhood Snatching In Lagos
Kidnappers Free NRC Boss, Wife
JUST-IN: PMB, GEJ In Closed Door Meeting
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
2020 Budget: PDP Only Venting Its Regret, Frustration
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
No Going Back On Oct 16 Strike, Labour Tells FG
- CRIME22 hours ago
Police Parade 50 Suspects For Various Criminal Offences
- CRIME21 hours ago
9-year-old Pupil Tells Court How She Was Defiled By Policeman
- NEWS22 hours ago
Nigeria Suffers On Gender Equality Index
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
TETFund, Model For Intervention Agencies In Nigeria – Bogoro
- NEWS22 hours ago
Group Threatens To Sue FG Over Marginalisation In NDDC Appointments