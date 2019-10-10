Minister Backs Campaign On Building Standard

The minister of works and housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has drummed support for members of the National Building Code Advisory Committee for sensitizing the publics on the basic building standards, adding that such campaign should commence from primary up to tertiary levels and broken into easy modules for better understanding of the concept.

Fashola who hinted this in Abuja when he received members of the committee who were on a courtesy visit to his office, enjoined the committee to use street level conversation strategy in their interaction with the public during the sensitization programme.

He was excited that the committee was researching into earth’s movement in some parts of the country, even as he looked forward to recommendations that could affect the industry in terms of designs, quantity and quality of building materials.

To this end, he called for the prosecution of builders found culpable in building collapse in any part of the country, to serve as deterrent for Nigerians on the need to comply with the national building standards.

He pointed out that where an investigation has been concluded in any case of building collapse and someone was indicted for non-compliance to building standards, that such a person should be prosecuted.

Pointing out that there has been little or no prosecution of any person after an investigation has been concluded over a collapsed building, he disclosed that somebody must have acted wrongly, either in the design stage, material supply or compliance stage, stressing that such a person must be exposed and taken up for prosecution.

The minister hinted that the said people needed to know that there would be consequences for non-compliance to the law, stressing that there have been recorded deaths in any event of building collapse, as such, the culprit could become answerable for manslaughter or for criminal negligence or answerable for other things.

He advising professional builders to resist the temptation of shielding their members during investigations.

On the notion that the major reason for building collapse was the absence of a national building code, Fashola declared, “I am not sure in my mind and I find it difficult to accept that the absence or presence of a building code or an updated building code is the major cause of building collapse”

He expressed delight at the committee’s work on the Standards for Gas Piping, adding that the committee in collaboration with the then minister of State for Petroleum was mandated to totally eliminate gas flaring by increasing demand for gas for domestic use.

On his part, Chairman of the Committee, Arc. Mohammed Faworaja noted that the committee since its inauguration on July last year had concluded work on the guidelines for gas piping to buildings in the form of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) adding that a draft code has been prepared to be presented during stakeholders’ workshop before incorporating it in the national building code.

According to him, the committee had, after inauguration, also set up some needed technical committees which include the design, construction and post-construction sections, saying that the sub-committees have already commenced the monitoring of the day-to-day activities of the committee.

He listed other activities as monitoring building related activities nationwide, pointing out that one of the most worrisome outcomes of the monitoring was the incidences of building collapse across the country particularly in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and other cities.