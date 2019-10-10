CRIME
NDLEA Nabs 90 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Niger
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 90 suspected drug traffickers in Niger between January and September, this year.
Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, the state commander of the agency, made this known in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Thursday.
Egwunwoke said that the suspects were arrested with over 3429.9953kg suspected to be cannabis sativa and psychotropic in different parts of the state.
“We have so far succeeded in convicting 40 persons while the remaining cases are still pending at various courts.
“The agency will not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers and traffickers in the state, and the nation at large,” Egwunwoke said.
She urged the public to always report any suspicious activity or individual to relevant authorities to enable the agency rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crimes.
“We have also reached out to traditional and religious leaders as well as stakeholders to mobilise residents to volunteer information on those engaging in illegal drug business in their neighbourhood,” she said. (NAN)
MOST READ
Gov Okowa Receives Apostle Suleiman, Charges The Church To Be Change Agents
Ekiti Goes Tough On Rapists, Pushes For Castration Of Offenders
Closure Of Enugu Int’l Airport Raises Anger
Macron Calls Out World Leaders At Disease Pledging Conference
Lady Escapes Lynching Over Manhood Snatching In Lagos
Kidnappers Free NRC Boss, Wife
JUST-IN: PMB, GEJ In Closed Door Meeting
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
2020 Budget: PDP Only Venting Its Regret, Frustration
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
No Going Back On Oct 16 Strike, Labour Tells FG
- CRIME23 hours ago
Police Parade 50 Suspects For Various Criminal Offences
- CRIME22 hours ago
9-year-old Pupil Tells Court How She Was Defiled By Policeman
- NEWS23 hours ago
Nigeria Suffers On Gender Equality Index
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Nigeria Gets UK Court Nod To Proceed With $875m Lawsuit Against JPMorgan
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
TETFund, Model For Intervention Agencies In Nigeria – Bogoro
- NEWS22 hours ago
Group Threatens To Sue FG Over Marginalisation In NDDC Appointments