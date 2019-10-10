Osinbajo Decries Impact Of Corruption In Africa

Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has decried the impact of corruption in Africa, insisting that only few countries in the world can claim to have low levels of corruption.

This is even as the executive director of Akin Fadeyi foundation, Akin Fadeyi, called of the federal government to speedily facilitate the partnership between the foundation and the head of service of the federation for civil servants to sit up, do their jobs without demanding for bribes, and change the narrative of corruption about and against Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who spoke in Abuja at the public and media launch of report corruption on FLAG’IT App organised by the Akin Fadeyi foundation, said there was a consensus that corruption and illicit financial flows out of Africa relentlessly delay the attainment of the development goals, worsens practically all Human Development Indices and trap the majority of her people especially the most vulnerable in a trap of misery and poverty.

The vice president, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Rule of Law, Office of the Vice-President, Fatima Waziri-Azi, said”Now to provide a little bit of context the 2019 Global Corruption Barometer on African citizens’ views and experiences of corruption highlights that while most of the people surveyed in 35 countries felt that corruption had increased in their country, a majority equally felt that they as citizens could make a difference in the fight against corruption. Only few countries in the world can claim to have low levels of corruption and none of these countries are in Africa.

“It doesn’t matter how much revenue a country generates or how transformed it is or progressive its plans are, corruption will ensure that the majority of the people do not benefit from whatever gains are made which is why despite the highest oil revenues in our history, debt doubled and poverty figures rose; which is why a major pillar of this administration’s social economic agenda is the fight against corruption.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor, Itse Sagay disclosed that the total sum of the money looted was 1.35 trillion naira, roughly 7.05 billion dollars.

According to him, this clearly epitomizes a dog eat dog characteristic, adding that there is devastation in all spheres of human activity and the future of the youths is certainly eaten. He noted that the continuous decay in the social services and the loss of value system in the entire society are also indicative of how problems caused by corruption can mushroom in the dark when public scrutiny and collective fight against corruption decline.

While decrying the opportunity the country missed as a result of looting attributed to ex-governors, ministers, legislators, public servants, bankers and business men between 2007 and 2013, Sagay said: “One third of the stolen funds could have provided 635.18 kilometres of roads, 36 ultra modern hospitals per state, 183 schools, educated 3,974 children from primary to tertiary level at 25.24million per child and built, 20,062 units of 2 bedroom houses.”

While speaking at the event, the Africa Director of MacArthur Foundation, Dr. Kole Shettima said corruption was proportionately affecting the poor, and explained that the poor people are suffering from corruption in terms of access to education, health and social services due to the fact that they don’t have the power and resources to overcome the challenges of corruption.