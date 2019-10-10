Presidential Election: CUPP Alerts On Plans To Handpick Supreme Court Justices

The Conference Of Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over plots to alter and jettison the age long tradition of picking the most senior judges as members of presidential election petition appeal by the federal government.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the spokesman of the CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere in a press conference in Abuja said the opposition will not have confidence in a handpicked justices to hear Atiku ‘s appeal in violation of the seniority tradition.

He alleged that that there is still ongoing plot engineered and being pushed by allies of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) who know that it will be difficult if not impossible in law for the president to escape a fair and neutral adjudication of the Appeal without consequences and hence the desperation to breach the age long tradition of most senior justices sitting in the appeal at the Supreme Court.

According to the spokesman, all over the world and even in Africa ,it is always the most senior justices that handle such matters.

He said “as you are already aware the opposition consensus candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has approached the Supreme Court of Nigeria to appeal the controversial and unpopular judgment of the Court of Appeal which dismissed his Petition.

“We have it on good authority that the All Progressive Congress APC led Federal govt has been mounting undue pressure on the Chief Justice of the Federation and indeed the entire court to accept a handpicked panel and jettison the age-long tradition of the Court of selecting the most senior justices of the Supreme Court to sit on the panel.

“The disquiet and bad blood caused by the APC in the Supreme Court now is a clear desecration of the highest temple of justice in the land.

“The Opposition and most Nigerians will not accept a handpicked panel neither will the pronouncement of such panel command the requite respect and confidence of the people of Nigeria and we in the Opposition.

Ugochinyere further explained that the opposition wants these age long tradition of composing presidential election dispute panel in order of seniority maintained “because we do not trust the altering of the seniority list under a Buhari led APC Federal Government.

Stating that it is not all about the opposition Presidential Election Petition Appeal and the quest of Atiku to reclaim the mandate majority of Nigerians gave to him, he added that it is about the sanctity of the Supreme Court and the entire Nigerian judiciary.

“They and some institutions have not earned our trust on this dispute to reclaim our mandate. The method the APC government used in clamping down on the judiciary and the circumstance surrounding the installation of a new CJN is the reason our confidence level is low .

“The only way is to allow this tradition to help instill confidence on all parties and ensure not only the delivery of judgment but also the delivery of Justice and for the people to accept and feel that justice has been done.

“A handpicked panel at this tensed period will rob the Supreme Court the confidence, impartiality and trust of the citizens to hear this matter,” he added.