Sanwo-Olu Has Shown He’s Capable – Razak

A chiefain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak, has taken a critical look at the administration of the Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and declared that, “he is set to win the race.”

Chief Razak, in a chat with newsmen in his Lagos office observed that, “with steady steps being taken by Sanwo-Olu on critical sectors of the economy, there is the assurance that he will take the state to the next level of development.

Razaq, who is a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), added that, his concentration on the job has stood him out as a focussed administrator and dogged achiever, advising however that, nothing should be done from any quarters to distract him.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu’s case could be likened to a child that raises up his hands for people to carry him up, stressing that, “with the way the governor has started, it is crystal clear that peoples’ support is required to partake in this all inclusive government for the good of all of us.

Speaking on 2023, Razak did not mince words in saying that, “Nigerians do not need to look far to know that the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man that the presidential cap fit in the next election.”

According to him, Tinubu has been tested and found worthy of being entrusted with more services to his fatherland, reminding his role as Senator, governor of the most populous state in the country as well as his roles in teaming along with other like minds to send the military away and enthrone democracy in Nigeria.

“He is eminently qualified to succeed the incumbent workaholic President, Muhammadu Buhari and build on the foundation the latter is currently building. It is not a gainsaying that Tinubu is an achiever and his democratic credentials, vis a vis his leading role in forming a coalition that shoved aside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) misrule had made crystal clear that, with him in the saddle in 2023, Nigeria would be better for it,” the elder statesman submitted.

He therefore appealed to the leadership of the APC to maintain the rotational system of the party by allowing the presidency move southward with a view to have a competent hand like Tinubu to emerge the next President of the country.

On the third term agenda rumour for Buhari, Razak waved the rumour away with hands and declared that, “President Muhammadu Buhari is too decent and principled to fall for such a booby traps from professional sycophants,” exuding confidence that, “he will vacate the seat in conformity with the constitutional provision.”